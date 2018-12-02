David Michael Stith is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who released his first album Heavy Ghost in 2009 on the Asthmatic Kitty label. He currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

David Stith comes from a musical family: his father was a college wind ensemble director and former church choir director; his grandfather is professor emeritus in the music department at Cornell University; his mother is a pianist; his sisters sing opera and play piano and percussion.

Stith begun working on an MFA in graphic design at the Henry Radford Hope School of Fine Art at Indiana University in 2008. He has since left the program and now lives in NY. Continuing to work in the field of graphic design, Stith produced the artwork for his Heavy Ghost CD and other projects for Asthmatic Kitty including cover art for "Dead Zone Boys" by Jookabox, "A Thousand Shark's Teeth" by My Brightest Diamond, "Animal Feelings" by Rafter, "Penelope" and Unremembered by Sarah Kirkland Snider, as well as the Library Catalog Music Series.