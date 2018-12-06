Erik Gustaf GeijerBorn 12 January 1783. Died 23 April 1847
Erik Gustaf Geijer
1783-01-12
Erik Gustaf Geijer Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Gustaf Geijer (12 January 1783 – 23 April 1847) was a Swedish writer, historian, poet, philosopher, and composer. His writings served to promote Swedish National Romanticism. He also was an influential advocate of Liberalism.
String Quartet No 2 in B flat major (2nd mvt)
Sonata for Piano (four hands) in F minor [1820]
Midnight Fantasy [1833]
Sonatina for Violin and Piano in A flat
7 Songs (Vikingen (The Viking) [1811]; Den lilla kolargossen
Piano Quartet in E minor [1825]
