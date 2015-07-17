Stefan WolpeBorn 25 August 1902. Died 4 April 1972
Stefan Wolpe
1902-08-25
Stefan Wolpe Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Wolpe (August 25, 1902 – April 4, 1972) was a German-born composer.
Stefan Wolpe Tracks
Zwei Chinesische Grabschriften
Stefan Wolpe
Zwei Chinesische Grabschriften
Zwei Chinesische Grabschriften
