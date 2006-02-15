Eric ShillingEnglish opera singer and producer. Born 12 October 1920. Died 15 February 2006
Eric Shilling
1920-10-12
Eric Shilling Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Shilling (12 October 1920 – 15 February 2006) was an English opera singer and producer, long associated with English National Opera. He was married to the soprano Erica Johns, and their son is George Shilling. He was born and died in London.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-05T12:53:23
5
Sep
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-07T12:53:23
7
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
