Kim FowleyBorn 21 July 1939. Died 15 January 2015
Kim Fowley
1939-07-21
Kim Fowley Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Vincent Fowley (July 21, 1939 – January 15, 2015) was an American record producer, singer, songwriter and musician. He is best known for his role behind a string of novelty and cult pop rock singles in the 1960s, and for managing the Runaways in the 1970s. He has been described as "one of the most colorful characters in the annals of rock & roll," as well as "a shadowy cult figure well outside the margins of the mainstream."
Kim Fowley Tracks
Bubblegum
The Trip
Down
Caught In The Middle
Up
Kalani Honey
1983: Year Of The Bleeding Trees
Animal Man
California Swamp Dance
International Heroes
In My Garage
Hide And Seek
Barefoot Country Boy
