Asha Puthli
Asha Puthli Biography (Wikipedia)
Asha Puthli is an singer-songwriter, producer and actress from Bombay, India.
She performed the vocals on the album Science Fiction by jazz saxophonist Ornette Coleman and has recorded solo albums for EMI, CBS/Sony, and RCA. Her recordings cover blues, pop, rock, soul, funk, disco, and techno and have been produced by Del Newman and Teo Macero
Asha Puthli Tracks
Space Talk
Asha Puthli
Space Talk
I Dig Love
Asha Puthli
I Dig Love
Right Down Here
Asha Puthli
Right Down Here
What Reason Could I Give
Ornette Coleman
What Reason Could I Give
All My Life
Ornette Coleman
All My Life
Lies
Asha Puthli
Lies
Ain't That Peculiar feat. Asha Puthli
Peter Ivers Group, Peter Ivers Group & Asha Puthli
Ain't That Peculiar feat. Asha Puthli
Railway Bizarre
Asha Puthli
Railway Bizarre
The Devil is Loose
Asha Puthli
The Devil is Loose
All My Life feat. Asha Puthli
Ornette Coleman
All My Life feat. Asha Puthli
