Brown University OrchestraFormed 1918
Brown University Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1918
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6be9f313-ddfd-438a-893d-d5b71b04d4e9
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Brown University Orchestra was founded in 1918 and is composed of around 100 members of the Brown University community. It was led by conductor Paul Phillips from 1989 until 2017. After an interim year led by Daniel Harp, conductor Mark Seto stepped into the role of Music Director in 2018. Its alumni include members of the Chicago Symphony and other acclaimed orchestras.
Mr W.S. - Ballet Suite for Ochestra: no.5 Quodlibet
Anthony Burgess
Last played on
Marche pour une révolution 1789-1989
Anthony Burgess
Last played on
Mr Burgess's Almanack: Allegro Vigoroso
Anthony Burgess
Last played on
Song for St Cecilia's Day
Anthony Burgess
Conductor
Ensemble
Last played on
Prelude (Mr W.S.)
Anthony Burgess
Conductor
Last played on
