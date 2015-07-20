Giovanni Salvatore17th century composer. Born 3 October 1611
Giovanni Salvatore
1611-10-03
Giovanni Salvatore Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Salvatore (ca.1620–ca.1688) was a Neapolitan composer and organist.
Salvatore was born in Castelvenere. He is thought to have studied under Giovanni Maria Sabino and Erasmo di Bartolo at the Conservatorio della Pietà dei Turchini, Naples in Naples. He was first organist for the church of Santi Severino e Sossio, then maestro di cappella at San Lorenzo Maggiore (Naples). From 1662 to 1673 he taught at the Conservatorio della Pietà dei Turchini, then moved to be maestro di cappella of the Conservatorio dei Poveri di Gesù Cristo. He died in Naples.
Giovanni Salvatore Tracks
Canzon II
Allor che Tirsi udia - cantata
