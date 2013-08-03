Foghorn LeghornFormed March 2007
Foghorn Leghorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2007-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6be846fa-fa51-4859-be06-692709ef44dc
Foghorn Leghorn Tracks
Sort by
Boy In The Machine
Foghorn Leghorn
Boy In The Machine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boy In The Machine
Last played on
Runner Up
Foghorn Leghorn
Runner Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runner Up
Last played on
Petersburg Gal
Foghorn Leghorn
Petersburg Gal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Petersburg Gal
Last played on
Foghorn Leghorn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist