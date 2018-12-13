Janet Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Janet Damita Jo Jackson (born May 16, 1966) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. A prominent figure in popular culture, she is known for sonically innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, and elaborate stage shows.
The youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career with the variety television series The Jacksons in 1976 and went on to appear in other television shows throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, including Good Times and Fame. After signing a recording contract with A&M Records in 1982, she became a pop icon following the release of her third and fourth studio albums Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her collaborations with record producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis incorporated elements of rhythm and blues, funk, disco, rap and industrial beats, which led to crossover success in popular music.
In 1991 Jackson signed the first of two record-breaking multimillion-dollar contracts with Virgin Records, establishing her as one of the highest-paid artists in the industry. Her fifth album Janet (1993) saw her develop a public image as a sex symbol as she began to explore sexuality in her music. That same year, she appeared in her first starring film role in Poetic Justice; she has since continued to act in feature films. Jackson then released her sixth studio album The Velvet Rope (1997), which is distinguished for its innovative production and dark lyrical content. By the end of the 1990s, she was named by Billboard magazine as the second most successful recording artist of the decade after Mariah Carey. Her seventh album All for You (2001) coincided with a celebration of her impact on the recording industry as the inaugural MTV Icon. After parting ways with Virgin Records, she released her tenth album Discipline (2008), her first and only album with Island Records. In 2015, she partnered with BMG Rights Management to launch her own record label, Rhythm Nation, and released her eleventh...
- "We didn't have much of a childhood" - Janet Jackson reveals all about her life and careerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l47pq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l47pq.jpg2018-09-14T10:00:00.000ZEverything R&B with R&B legend Janet Jackson!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l46n4
"We didn't have much of a childhood" - Janet Jackson reveals all about her life and career
- R&B legend Janet JACKSON reminisces about her 'Poetic Justice' movie co-star rapper Tupac Shakurhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l44yj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l44yj.jpg2018-09-14T09:38:00.000ZMulti-award winning R&B superstar spoke about her movies and recalls working with 2Pachttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l4464
R&B legend Janet JACKSON reminisces about her 'Poetic Justice' movie co-star rapper Tupac Shakur
- Janet Jackson on her return with a big budget music video!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l16p9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06l16p9.jpg2018-09-13T08:05:00.000ZJanet Jackson is back in the UK with her brand new single Made For Now.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06l16b3
Janet Jackson on her return with a big budget music video!
- Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jacksonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g6pwj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g6pwj.jpg2018-07-31T15:12:00.000ZChristine and the Queens selects Janet Jackson's The Pleasure Principle for Your Song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g6ng8
Christine and the Queens on the power and influence of Janet Jackson
- Being On Tour As A Childhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kvjs6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03kvjs6.jpg2016-02-27T08:30:00.000ZTaylor Hatala (12 years old) and Kendall Harris (13) on being on tour with Janet Jackson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03kvjsl
Being On Tour As A Child
Janet Jackson Tracks
Sort by
The Best Things In Life Are Free
Together Again
What's It Gonna Be?! (feat. Janet Jackson)
What Have You Done For Me Lately
Together Again [Radio Edit]
All For You [Radio Edit]
Escapade
That's The Way Love Goes
The Best Things In Life Are Free (K Klass 7")
All For You
Made For Now
Someone To Call My Lover
Got Til It's Gone
Latest Janet Jackson News
Janet Jackson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“I’m always in competition with myself” – Toni Braxton
-
Watch US R&B songstress TONI BRAXTON on BBC Radio 1Xtra with DJ. Ace
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mariah Carey
-
RnB Archives: 2008 - Trevor Nelson & Mary J Blige
-
‘I don’t need puppies coming to the airport!’ – Mariah Carey talks about diva demands
-
Mary J Blige joins Annie Mac
-
'The best way to help a woman is to educate them so they can feel great about themselves'
-
Full interview: Mary J. Blige co-hosts a festive show with Trevor Nelson
-
Whitney Houston is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame