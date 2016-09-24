OlaOla Svensson. Born 23 February 1986
Ola
1986-02-23
Ola Biography (Wikipedia)
Ola Nils Håkan Svensson (born 23 February 1986) in Lund, Skåne, professionally known simply as Brother Leo, is a Swedish artist and songwriter. His career began on Swedish Idol in 2005 however since coming 8th, Ola has released four albums. Eleven of his releases have reached Top 5, with 6 making it to number one on the Swedishsingle charts, attaining gold and platinum certification. After being signed to Universal Music for many years, Ola founded his own record label Oliniho Records for the Swedish market, keeping distribution arrangements with Sony Music in Europe and internationally. Starting 2018, he records under the stage name of Brother Leo for Columbia Records.
Ola Tracks
The Visitors
Andersson, Benny, W. Brunker, Ola, Sundqvist, Åke, Watson, Mike, Wellander, Lasse & ABBA
The Visitors
The Visitors
All Over The World
Ola
All Over The World
All Over The World
