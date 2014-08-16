Oscar AlemánBorn 20 February 1909. Died 14 October 1980
Oscar Alemán
1909-02-20
Oscar Marcelo Alemán (February 20, 1909 – October 14, 1980) was an Argentine jazz guitarist, singer, and dancer. He is widely recognized in his country and abroad as one of the best jazz performers, and as an influential artist.
