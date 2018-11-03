Rupa & The April Fishes
Rupa & The April Fishes
Rupa & The April Fishes Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupa and the April Fishes is a global alternative group based in San Francisco, California, fronted by composer, singer and guitarist Rupa Marya. The group's songs are a mixture of musical styles ranging from jazz to punk to reggae to chanson, with lyrics in multiple languages (primarily French, Spanish and English).
Rupa & The April Fishes Tracks
Aaj Shanibar
Rupa & The April Fishes
Aaj Shanibar
Aaj Shanibar
Sur la Route
Rupa & The April Fishes
Sur la Route
Sur la Route
Gone
Rupa & The April Fishes
Gone
Gone
Maintenant
Rupa & The April Fishes
Maintenant
Maintenant
La Linea
Rupa & The April Fishes
La Linea
La Linea
La Rose
Rupa & The April Fishes
La Rose
La Rose
