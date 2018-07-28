Allen EagerBorn 10 January 1927. Died 13 May 2003
Allen Eager
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bdcb689-46ac-47c6-8539-7970e2a6ec13
Allen Eager Biography (Wikipedia)
Allen Eager (January 10, 1927 – April 13, 2003) was an American jazz tenor and alto saxophonist who also competed in auto racing and took part in LSD experiments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Allen Eager Tracks
Sort by
The Tadd Walk
Allen Eager
The Tadd Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tadd Walk
Last played on
Allen Eager Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist