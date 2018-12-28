Anna von HausswolffBorn 6 September 1986
Anna Michaela Ebba Electra von Hausswolff (born 6 September 1986 in Gothenburg) is a Swedish singer, pianist, organist and songwriter.
Anna Von Hausswolff: "I've been striving to contact my inner voice that is free and raw"
2018-02-24
Stuart talks to Anna Von Hausswolff about her newfound vocal freedom, how a pipe organ changes the room and why people get scared or uncomfortable hearing her music.
Anna Von Hausswolff: "I've been striving to contact my inner voice that is free and raw"
Mountain Craves
The Mysterious Vanishing of Electra
Discovery
Ugly And Vengeful
The Mysterious Vanishing Of Elektra
The Marble Eye
The Truth, The Glow, The Fall
An Oath
Evocation
Pomperipossa
Källan (Betatype) part 2
Ocean
Pills
Gloomy Sunday
Stranger
The Miraculous
The Hope Only of Empty Men
Old Beauty / Der Kan Nu Do
Come Wander With Me/Deliverance
