Josh Abrahams. Born 1968
Josh Abrahams
1968
Josh Abrahams Biography
Josh Abrahams (born 1968 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) is an Australian musician who emerged from the underground dance music scene in the early 1990s. He has performed and recorded under the stage name Puretone, and is also known as The Pagan and Bassliners.
Abrahams is a composer, producer, bass guitarist and electronica artist and has worked as a writer, music director and producer on albums and film soundtracks, and in television and theatre. His single, "Addicted to Bass", with singer Amiel Daemion, peaked at No. 15 in February 1999.
Addicted To Bass
Josh Abrahams
Addicted To Bass
Addicted To Bass
Last played on
Addicted To Bass (Apollo 440 Mix)
Josh Abrahams
Addicted To Bass (Apollo 440 Mix)
