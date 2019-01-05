Frederick Dierks Bentley (born November 20, 1975) is an American country music singer and songwriter. In 2003, he signed to Capitol Nashville and released his eponymous debut album. Both it and its follow-up, 2005's Modern Day Drifter, are certified platinum in the United States. A third album, 2006's Long Trip Alone, is certified gold. It was followed in mid-2008 by a greatest hits package. His fourth album, Feel That Fire was released in February 2009. A bluegrass album, Up on the Ridge, was released on June 8, 2010; a sixth album, Home, followed in February 2012, as did a seventh one, Riser, in 2014. Bentley's eighth album, entitled Black, was released in May 2016. His ninth and most recent studio album, The Mountain, was released on June 8, 2018.

Bentley's studio albums have accounted for 25 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which 16 have reached number one: his debut single "What Was I Thinkin'", "Come a Little Closer", "Settle for a Slowdown", "Every Mile a Memory", "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)", "Feel That Fire", "Sideways", "Am I the Only One", "Home", "5-1-5-0", "I Hold On", "Drunk on a Plane", "Say You Do", "Somewhere on a Beach", "Different for Girls", and "Woman, Amen". Four more of his singles have reached the top 5.