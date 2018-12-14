Far East Movement (abbreviated FM) is an American hip hop and electronic music group based in Los Angeles. The group formed in 2003 and as of August 2018 consists of Kev Nish (Kevin Nishimura), Prohgress (James Roh) and DJ Virman (Virman Coquia). Their single "Like a G6", featuring pop-rap duo The Cataracs and singer Dev hit number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and on the iTunes chart in late October 2010, making them the first Asian-American group to earn a number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Among their other chart toppers are: "Rocketeer" featuring Ryan Tedder of One Republic (peaked at #7 on Billboard), "Turn Up the Love" (#2 on the UK Charts), and their 2012 remix to the song "Get Up (Rattle)" by the Bingo Players, also hit #1 on the UK Charts.

The group's latest album, Identity, is the first release under their own record label Transparent Music. Identity focuses on bridging Eastern artists with FM's Western dance music roots. The album received a positive review in Billboard Magazine; the single "Freal Luv" with Marshmello featuring Tinashe and Chanyeol from the chart topping K-pop group EXO, received 31 million plays on YouTube. Far East Movement has also branched out with a number of collaborations on labels Ministry of Sound, Dim Mak, and Ultra.