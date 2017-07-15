Sandra ChurchBorn 13 January 1938
Sandra Church
1938-01-13
Sandra Church Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandra Church (born January 13, 1938) is an American actress and singer. She is best known for her performance as Gypsy Rose Lee in the musical Gypsy: A Musical Fable (1959), for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.
Sandra Church Tracks
Together Wherever We Go
Ethel Merman
Together Wherever We Go
Together Wherever We Go
Little Lamb
Sandra Church
Little Lamb
Little Lamb
