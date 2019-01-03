Kailash Kher (born 7 July 1973) is an Indian pop-rock singer with a music style influenced by Indian folk music. He has sung in 18 languages for regional films, and over now 300 songs for the Bollywood. He was inspired by the Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the classical musician Pandit Kumar Gandharva. They remain his inspirations.

Kailash Kher is an Indian film music composer and pop - rock based singer, he sung songs with a music style influenced by Indian folk music and Sufi music He is a prominent singer in Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Odia and Urdu languages. Though his professional prowess encompasses most of the Indian languages, his contribution to Indian music lies way beyond that. He is a prime candidate amongst the contemporary Sufi singers. He has sung more than 700 songs in movies apart from 5 hugely popular and successful private albums. He was inspired by the classical musician Pandit Kumar Gandharva, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and the Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

He has been honored with the Padma Shri award in 2017 by the Government of India. He is the recipient of two trophies of Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer from the Bollywood movie Fanaa (2006), and Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer - Telugu from the Telugu film Mirchi (2013), with several other nominations.