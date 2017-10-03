Flip PhillipsBorn 26 February 1915. Died 17 August 2001
Flip Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1915-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bd29ee5-9609-426c-b110-e77e75b12178
Flip Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Edward Fillippelli (March 26, 1915 – August 17, 2001), known professionally as Flip Phillips, was an American jazz tenor saxophone and clarinet player. He is best remembered for his work with Norman Granz's Jazz at the Philharmonic concerts from 1946 to 1957. Phillips recorded an album for Verve when he was in his 80s. He performed in a variety of genres, including mainstream jazz, swing, and jump blues.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Flip Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Funky Blues
Benny Carter
Funky Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f8.jpglink
Funky Blues
Last played on
Maria Elena
Flip Philips & Flip Phillips
Maria Elena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maria Elena
Performer
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Flip Phillips
Dream a little dream of me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Medley:The Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite
Charlie Parker
Medley:The Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkqg.jpglink
Medley:The Afro-Cuban Jazz Suite
Last played on
Goosey Gander
Dave Tough
Goosey Gander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goosey Gander
Last played on
Jumpin' at the Woodside
Buddy Rich
Jumpin' at the Woodside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsh.jpglink
Jumpin' at the Woodside
Last played on
You've Got Me Crying Again
Chubby Jackson
You've Got Me Crying Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
You've Got Me Crying Again
Last played on
Lady McGowan's Dream
Sam Rubinowitch, Don Lamond, Flip Phillips, Neal Reid, Ed Kiefer, Pete Candoli, Woody Herman, Woody Herman, Chuck Wayne, Bill Harris, Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Ralph Pfeffner, Conrad Gozzo, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, John La Porta, Mickey Folus, Cappy Lewis, Sonny Berman, Shorty Rogers, Sam Marowitz & Joe Mondragon
Lady McGowan's Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
Lady McGowan's Dream
Composer
Last played on
Maria Elena
Dick Hyman
Maria Elena
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maria Elena
Composer
Last played on
Bucabu
Gene Johnson
Bucabu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bucabu
Last played on
Feelin' The Blues
Flip Phillips
Feelin' The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feelin' The Blues
Last played on
Swinging For Julie And Brownie
Flip Phillips
Swinging For Julie And Brownie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swinging For Julie And Brownie
Last played on
But Beautiful
Flip Phillips
But Beautiful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
But Beautiful
Last played on
Flip Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist