Stéphane BelmondoBorn 8 July 1967
Stéphane Belmondo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bce0f0d-fdc2-40f0-b489-400a4a0af7d3
Stéphane Belmondo Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephane Belmondo (born Hyères, Var, July 8, 1967) is a French jazz trumpeter, flugelhornist, and drummer. Including recordings made with his brother Lionel Belmondo and Yusef Lateef, he won the best French album category (L'Album français de l'année) in 2003, 2004 and 2005, and the best artist award (L'Artiste ou la Formation instrumentale française de l'année) in 2003 and 2004. in the French Victoires du Jazz awards. Along with his brother, he is noted for tribute albums that involve the musicians being honored.
Stéphane Belmondo Tracks
Someday We'll All Be Free
Someday We'll All Be Free
Last played on
Someday We'll All Be Free (ft. Sandra Nkake & Gregory Porter)
Overtime Suite Part 1: Morning
Overtime Suite Part 1: Morning
Composer
Last played on
Hymne Au Soleil
Hymne Au Soleil
Last played on
Turn Around Go Deep
Turn Around Go Deep
Last played on
