Mike GOdd Future member. Born 6 June 1990
Mike G
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bcc1ff2-65bf-4ac9-bb5e-560d2a30ca7a
Mike G Biography (Wikipedia)
Odd Future Wolf Gang Kill Them All, normally shortened to Odd Future, is an American hip hop collective formed in Los Angeles in 2007. The collective was originally formed by Tyler, the Creator, Hodgy, Left Brain, Casey Veggies, The Super 3, and Jasper Dolphin. Later members include Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, Domo Genesis, Mike G, and Syd. Outside music, Odd Future had an Adult Swim skit show called Loiter Squad and a clothing line named Golf Wang. Since 2015, the collective has been largely inactive as a unit. Many have speculated that the collective has broken up, although this has never been affirmatively announced.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike G Tracks
Sort by
Highlights
Mike G
Highlights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highlights
Last played on
Mike G Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist