Pin Me Down were a pop/electronica/rock side project of guitarist Russell Lissack, of the British band Bloc Party, and guitarist/singer Milena Mepris. The band was managed by Robt Ptak, who had previously worked with Mepris in Ptak's project Artificial Joy.[citation needed] The band made their live debut as a 5-6 piece in May 2008 in London, supporting Yeasayer.

Their first single "Cryptic" appears on Kitsuné Maison Compilation 5 as track number 5. Kitsuné also released a remix single of Pin Me Down's "Cryptic" in June 2008, which included remixes by Paul Epworth, James Ellis, Lissack himself, and others.