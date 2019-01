Jassie Gift is an Indian film music composer and playback singer from Thiruvananthapuram, India. He composes songs for Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. He became famous after his song "Lajjavathiye" in the film 4 the people became a hit. Jassie won the Best Music Director award at The Bangalore Times Film Awards 2011.

