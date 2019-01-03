Pat BenatarBorn 10 January 1953
Pat Benatar
1953-01-10
Pat Benatar Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Mae Benatar (née Andrzejewski; born January 10, 1953) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and four-time Grammy Award winner. She has two RIAA-certified multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, three gold albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits "Hit Me with Your Best Shot", "Love Is a Battlefield", "We Belong", and "Invincible".
Pat Benatar Tracks
Hit Me With Your Best Shot
Love Is A Battlefield
Shadows of the Night
All Fired Up
Invincible
We Belong
Wuthering Heights
