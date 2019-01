Clare Dunn is an American country musician from southeast Colorado. After support from satellite radio as a "Highway Find" on The Highway (Sirius XM), she signed with Universal Music Group Nashville and BMG. She has opened for many notable country acts such as Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Hank Williams, Jr., and Trace Adkins.

