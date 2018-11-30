Jason BonhamBorn 15 July 1966
Jason Bonham
1966-07-15
Jason Bonham Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason John Bonham (born 15 July 1966) is an English drummer. He is the son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham and Patricia "Pat" Bonham (born Phillips). After his father's death in September 1980, he played with Led Zeppelin on different occasions, including the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at The O2 Arena in London in 2007.
