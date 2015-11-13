JungleLondon modern soul collective. Formed 2013
Jungle
2013
Jungle Biography (Wikipedia)
Jungle are an English modern soul musical collective based in London.
Jungle Performances & Interviews
Jungle Tracks
Heavy, California
Jungle
Jungle
Heavy, California
Heavy, California
Heavy California
Jungle
Jungle
Heavy California
House In LA
Jungle
House In LA
Platoon
Jungle
Platoon
Platoon
Cherry
Jungle
Cherry
Cherry
Time
Jungle
Time
Time
Julia
Jungle
Julia
Julia
Busy Earnin'
Jungle
Busy Earnin'
Busy Earnin'
Happy Man
Jungle
Happy Man
Happy Man
Beat 54 (Krystal Klear Remix)
Jungle
Jungle
Beat 54 (Krystal Klear Remix)
Beat 54 (Krystal Klear Remix)
Performer
Beat 54 (All Good Now)
Jungle
Jungle
Beat 54 (All Good Now)
Smile
Jungle
Smile
Smile
Smoking Pixels
Jungle
Jungle
Smoking Pixels
Smoking Pixels
Playlists featuring Jungle
Upcoming Events
13
Feb
2019
Jungle, Georgia
University of East Anglia (UEA), Norwich, UK
15
Feb
2019
Jungle, Georgia
Manchester Academy, Manchester, UK
16
Feb
2019
Jungle, Georgia
O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds, UK
19
Feb
2019
Jungle, Georgia
Limelight, Belfast, UK
21
Feb
2019
Jungle, Little Simz and Georgia
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Jungle
BBC Broadcasting House
2015-03-10T13:03:46
10
Mar
2015
Live Lounge: Jungle
BBC Broadcasting House
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
2015-02-21T13:03:46
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T13:03:46
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T13:03:46
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Jungle News
Jungle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
