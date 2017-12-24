Hooray for Earth was a New York City-based rock band that originated from the home-recordings of singer and multi-instrumentalist Noel Heroux. The group first emerged publicly as Hooray for Earth in late 2005 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The band played shows and self-released early demo recordings locally in Boston and the surrounding area until Heroux moved to New York City in August 2007. On February 26, 2008, Dopamine Records released the six-track Cellphone EP.

In 2009, a second EP, Momo, was released by eMusic Selects. Dovecote Records later re-issued Momo (June 1, 2010) including an additional track, new artwork and CD/Vinyl formats.

In October 2010, Hooray for Earth's one-off single "A Place We Like" was released as a free download. The song, recorded at RAD Studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is a collaborative production between Hooray for Earth and Brooklyn musician Twin Shadow.

In July and August 2010, Heroux spent six weeks writing and recording material for Hooray for Earth's first full-length LP, True Loves. Heroux performed, engineered and produced the album, with Joseph Burstein, Christopher Principe and Gary Benacquista entering the studio periodically with instrumental contributions. Several of the album's songs feature vocal contributions by New York City noise-pop group and frequent collaborators Zambri. The album was mixed by Chris Coady. True Loves was released by Dovecote Records on June 7, 2011.