Don JulianBorn 7 April 1937. Died 6 November 1998
1937-04-07
Don Julian Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Julian (April 7, 1937 – November 6, 1998) was an American rhythm and blues, funk and soul singer, guitarist and songwriter. Most famous for his work as an R&B singer in the 1950s and 1960s, he's also known for composing the soundtrack and songs to the (so-called) blaxploitation film, Savage!.
Lay It On Your Head
Theme from Savage!
Title Theme Savage
