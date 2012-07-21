NottzBorn 21 February 1977
Nottz
1977-02-21
Nottz Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominick J. Lamb (born February 21, 1977), better known by his stage name Nottz (or Nottz Raw), is an American hip hop record producer and rapper from Norfolk, Virginia. Nottz has produced for some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Game, Notorious B.I.G., Pusha T, Scarface, J Dilla and Asher Roth.
