Tátrai QuartetFormed 1946
Tátrai Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bb347ef-0ab5-44cc-a368-5456228f5c23
Tátrai Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tátrai Quartet was a Hungarian classical string quartet founded in 1946 and based in Hungary. For the half-century after World War II it was one of the foremost string quartets in Hungary, specializing in Haydn and Bartók, whose complete quartets it recorded for Hungaroton, Mozart and Beethoven as well, and were also responsible for first performances of works by certain Hungarian composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tátrai Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for Strings (Op.71 No.1) in B flat major (Hob III:69)
Joseph Haydn
Quartet for Strings (Op.71 No.1) in B flat major (Hob III:69)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Quartet for Strings (Op.71 No.1) in B flat major (Hob III:69)
Last played on
String Quartet No.1 in G major, Op.77
Joseph Haydn
String Quartet No.1 in G major, Op.77
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
String Quartet No.1 in G major, Op.77
Last played on
Piano Quintet No.2 in E flat minor (Op.26)
Erno Dohnanyi
Piano Quintet No.2 in E flat minor (Op.26)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5gh.jpglink
Piano Quintet No.2 in E flat minor (Op.26)
Performer
Last played on
Tátrai Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist