Bernard JacksonBorn 11 July 1963
Bernard Jackson
1963-07-11
Bernard Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Jackson (born July 11, 1963 in Stamford, Connecticut) is an American singer/bassist. He was the frontman for the 1980s/early 1990s R&B band, Surface from 1984 to 1994. He sang on hits like the #5 US/#1 US R&B "Shower Me With Your Love" and the #1 R&B and pop hit, "The First Time." He released his self-titled debut album in 2000.
Bernard Jackson Tracks
Next Time
