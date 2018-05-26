SaphoFrench singer. Born 10 January 1950
Sapho
1950-01-10
Sapho Biography (Wikipedia)
Sapho (1950) is a French singer. Her real name is Danielle Ebguy.
Carmel
Sapho
Carmel
Carmel
