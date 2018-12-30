Chris Farlowe
Chris Farlowe Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Farlowe (born John Henry Deighton, 13 October 1940) is an English rock, blues and soul singer. He is best known for his hit single "Out of Time", which rose to #1 in the UK Singles Chart in 1966, and his association with Colosseum and the Thunderbirds. Outside his music career, Farlowe collects war memorabilia.
Chris Farlowe Tracks
Handbags And Gladrags
Out Of Time
Ride On Baby
I've Been Loving You Too Long
My Way Of Giving
