Naezy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03h3tg2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bafe2f8-4f1f-48d4-9b3b-c89880cd9475
Naezy Performances & Interviews
Naezy Tracks
Sort by
Mere Gully Mein (feat. Naezy)
Divine
Mere Gully Mein (feat. Naezy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03n6w0v.jpglink
Mere Gully Mein (feat. Naezy)
Last played on
Aane De
Naezy
Aane De
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mkbs2.jpglink
Aane De
Last played on
Tehelka
Naezy
Tehelka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nkq9h.jpglink
Tehelka
Last played on
Mere Gully (feat. Naezy)
Divine & Naezy
Mere Gully (feat. Naezy)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3tg2.jpglink
Mere Gully (feat. Naezy)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Naezy
Back to artist