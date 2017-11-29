Hamell on Trial
Hamell on Trial
Hamell on Trial Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward James "Ed" Hamell, performing as Hamell on Trial, is an American punk rock, anti-folk, spoken word musician, described by Righteous Babe Records as "loud, fast music informed by politics, passion, energy and intelligence, played by a guy with a sharp tongue and a wicked sense of humor".
Hamell on Trial Tracks
Ballad Of Chris
Ballad Of Chris
Ballad Of Chris
Safe
Safe
Safe
Bobby And The Russians
Bobby And The Russians
Bobby And The Russians
Together (ft. Kimya Dawson)
Together (ft. Kimya Dawson)
Together (ft. Kimya Dawson)
Lappa OO Mau Mau Poppa Chicky Chicky Hey
Lappa OO Mau Mau Poppa Chicky Chicky Hey
Ain't That Love
Ain't That Love
Ain't That Love
There Is A God
There Is A God
There Is A God
Choochtown (Clean)
Choochtown (Clean)
Choochtown (Clean)
