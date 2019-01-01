Tom PriceUS composer/conductor/arranger for choral/orchestral music. Born 28 January 1956
Tom Price
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6bad96e5-ad7f-474e-915d-3633f3d99a69
Tom Price Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Price, (born January 28, 1956), is an Australian and American songwriter, conductor, and musical director best known for his work in choral and orchestral music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Price Tracks
Sort by
Tom Price Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist