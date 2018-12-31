FrictionUK drum & bass producer Ed Keeley. Born May 1977
Ed Keeley, better known by his stage name Friction, is a drum and bass producer and DJ from Brighton, England. He runs his own record labels, Shogun Audio & Elevate Records, and has formerly presented a regular overnight show on BBC Radio 1.
Right Here, Right Now (Friction & Killer Hertz remix)
Fatboy Slim
Mad In The Jungle (feat. Doctor)
Friction
Commotion (feat. Jem Cooke)
Friction
Stinker (feat. Riko Dan & Tantrum Desire)
Friction
Forever Dub (feat. Kiko Bun)
Friction
Killing Me (feat. Rothwell)
Friction
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
Skream
3005 (Friction Remix)
Childish Gambino
Mad In The Jungle
Friction
Floating Frames
Friction
Sweet Shop (Friction vs. Kamo & Crooked Remix)
Doctor P
Running (feat. Raphaella)
Friction
Legacy (feat. Friction)
Metrik
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2014
San Rafael, Ibiza
2014-08-02T12:55:54
1Xtra Live: 2013 - Leeds / London / Liverpool / Bournemouth
Bournemouth
2013-10-07T12:55:54
Ibiza: 2013
San Rafael, Ibiza
2013-08-03T12:55:54
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T12:55:54
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-24T12:55:54
