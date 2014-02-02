Álex CubaBorn 1974
Álex Cuba
1974
Álex Cuba Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexis Puentes (born 1974), better known by his stage name Alex Cuba, is a Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter who sings in Spanish and English. He has won two Juno Awards for World Music Album of the Year: in 2006 for Humo de Tabaco, and in 2008 for his second album, Agua del Pozo. In 2010 he won the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. His 2015 album, Healer, earned him a Latin Grammy Award for Best Singer-Songwriter Album and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.
Álex Cuba Tracks
Sin Un Porque
Álex Cuba
Sin Un Porque
Sin Un Porque
Static in the System
Álex Cuba
Static in the System
Static in the System
If You Give Me Love
Álex Cuba
If You Give Me Love
If You Give Me Love
Are You?
Álex Cuba
Are You?
Are You?
