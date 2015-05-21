Mélanie RenéBorn 1 September 1990
Mélanie René
Mélanie René Biography (Wikipedia)
Mélanie René Trujillo (born 1 September 1990) is a Swiss singer and songwriter of Mauritian origin. She represented Switzerland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2015 with the song "Time to Shine".
Mélanie René Tracks
