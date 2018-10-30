Luke Plumb
Luke Plumb Tracks
Sunset Hymn
Alyn Cosker
Sunset Hymn
Sunset Hymn
Last played on
Champion at Keeping them rolling
Andy Irvine
Champion at Keeping them rolling
Champion at Keeping them rolling
Last played on
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
James MacIntosh & Luke Plumb
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
Performer
Last played on
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
Luke Plumb
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
Cameron McFadyen / The Snuff Wife
Last played on
Beauty Spot / Sporting Nell / McGreavy's Favourite
James Macintosh & Luke Plumb
Beauty Spot / Sporting Nell / McGreavy's Favourite
Beauty Spot / Sporting Nell / McGreavy's Favourite
Performer
Last played on
Peacock's Feather/The Rights Of Man
James MacIntosh & Luke Plumb
Peacock's Feather/The Rights Of Man
Peacock's Feather/The Rights Of Man
Performer
Last played on
Fingal's Weeping / The Women Of The Glen
Kevin Macleod
Fingal's Weeping / The Women Of The Glen
Fingal's Weeping / The Women Of The Glen
Last played on
Peacock's (feat. her / The Rights Of Man)
Luke Plumb
Peacock's (feat. her / The Rights Of Man)
Peacock's (feat. her / The Rights Of Man)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Jamie MacIntosh
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Last played on
Cornerhouse, The / The Ladies Pantalettes / The Bird In The Bush
Jamie MacIntosh
Cornerhouse, The / The Ladies Pantalettes / The Bird In The Bush
Cornerhouse, The / The Ladies Pantalettes / The Bird In The Bush
Last played on
BEAUTY SPOT/SPORTING NELL/MCGREAVY'S FAVOURITE
Jamie MacIntosh
BEAUTY SPOT/SPORTING NELL/MCGREAVY'S FAVOURITE
BEAUTY SPOT/SPORTING NELL/MCGREAVY'S FAVOURITE
Last played on
beauty spot
Luke Plumb
beauty spot
beauty spot
Last played on
PEACOCK'S FEATHER/THE RIGHTS OF MAN
Jamie MacIntosh
PEACOCK'S FEATHER/THE RIGHTS OF MAN
PEACOCK'S FEATHER/THE RIGHTS OF MAN
Last played on
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings (feat. Luke Plumb)
James Mackintosh
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings (feat. Luke Plumb)
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings (feat. Luke Plumb)
Last played on
The Gallowglass/Trip to Sligo/Cook in the Kitchen
Luke Plumb
The Gallowglass/Trip to Sligo/Cook in the Kitchen
CAMERON MCFADYEN/THE SNUFF WIFE/
JAMES MACINTOSH & Luke Plumb
CAMERON MCFADYEN/THE SNUFF WIFE/
CAMERON MCFADYEN/THE SNUFF WIFE/
Performer
Last played on
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings
Luke Plumb
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings
Drunken Landlady/Love at the Endings
Last played on
Marion and Donald / Bob o' Fettercairn / Alas
Luke Plumb
Marion and Donald / Bob o' Fettercairn / Alas
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Luke Plumb
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Cameron Mcfadyen/The Snuff Wife/
Last played on
Luke Plumb Links
