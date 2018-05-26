Stanley JordanBorn 31 July 1959
Stanley Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ba7dd48-a5fe-46a3-947a-057919dbe989
Stanley Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Stanley Jordan (born July 31, 1959) is an American jazz guitarist whose technique involves tapping his fingers on the fretboard of the guitar with both hands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stanley Jordan Tracks
Sort by
Georgia On My Mind
Stanley Jordan
Georgia On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
Eleanor Rigby
Stanley Jordan
Eleanor Rigby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eleanor Rigby
Last played on
Seven Come Eleven
Stanley Jordan
Seven Come Eleven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seven Come Eleven
Last played on
Giant Steps
Stanley Jordan
Giant Steps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giant Steps
Last played on
Captain J
Stanley Jordan
Captain J
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain J
Last played on
Steppin' Out
Stanley Jordan
Steppin' Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Steppin' Out
Last played on
Stanley Jordan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist