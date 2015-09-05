Elmer WilliamsBorn 1905. Died 1962
Elmer Williams
1905
Elmer Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmer Williams (1905–1962) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, known for his work with Chick Webb. He joined Webb in 1927, leaving in 1936 to join Fletcher Henderson.
Elmer Williams Tracks
Christopher Columbus
Roy Eldridge
Christopher Columbus
Christopher Columbus
Stealin' Apples
Leon "Chu" Berry
Stealin' Apples
Stealin' Apples
