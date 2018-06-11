Dry the RiverFormed 2009. Disbanded 2015
Dry the River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0213y8k.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6ba50c3f-a167-4d2a-9dec-5127edba2584
Dry the River Biography (Wikipedia)
Dry the River were an English alternative rock band, formed in the Stratford district of East London in 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dry the River Performances & Interviews
Dry the River Tracks
Sort by
Alarms In The Heart
Dry the River
Alarms In The Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Alarms In The Heart
Last played on
Lion's Den
Dry the River
Lion's Den
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Lion's Den
Last played on
Coast
Dry the River
Coast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Coast
Last played on
Hooves of Doubt
Dry the River
Hooves of Doubt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Hooves of Doubt
Last played on
Everlasting Light
Dry the River
Everlasting Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Everlasting Light
Last played on
Rollerskate
Dry the River
Rollerskate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Rollerskate
Last played on
New Ceremony
Dry the River
New Ceremony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw8t8.jpglink
New Ceremony
Last played on
Hidden Hand
Dry the River
Hidden Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Hidden Hand
Last played on
Vessel
Dry the River
Vessel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Vessel
Last played on
Fare Thee Well
Dry the River
Fare Thee Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Fare Thee Well
Last played on
Gethsemane
Dry the River
Gethsemane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Gethsemane
Last played on
It Was Love That Laid Us Low
Dry the River
It Was Love That Laid Us Low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
It Was Love That Laid Us Low
Last played on
Everlasting Light (Reading + Leeds 2014)
Dry the River
Everlasting Light (Reading + Leeds 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0213y8k.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/adpxn3
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T12:52:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025c0df.jpg
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/ad5j3d
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T12:52:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021w1yl.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T12:52:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019ph0g.jpg
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc/acts/am6v4f
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T12:52:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00y0g66.jpg
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T12:52:11
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Similar Artists
Back to artist