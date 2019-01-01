Sound of ContactFormed 2009
Sound of Contact
2009
Sound of Contact Biography (Wikipedia)
Sound of Contact is a British-based progressive rock band currently consisting of Matt Dorsey (guitars, bass) and Dave Kerzner (keyboards, guitars), with Simon Collins (lead vocals, drums, percussion) and Kelly Nordstrom (guitars, bass) previously being members. Formed in 2009, the band released their debut album in May 2013.
