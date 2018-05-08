Julius RudelBorn 6 March 1921. Died 26 June 2014
Julius Rudel (6 March 1921 – 26 June 2014) was an American opera and orchestra conductor. He was born in Vienna and was a student at the city's Academy of Music. He emigrated to the United States at the age of 17 in 1938 after the country was annexed by Germany.
He studied conducting at the Mannes College of Music in New York City. After completing his music studies, he joined the New York City Opera. He died on 26 June 2014 at the age of 93.
Scintille, diamant! (Tales of Hoffmann)
Manon: Quelqu'un! ... J'ai Marque l'heure du depart and Nous Vivrons a Paris
Wien, du Stadt meiner Träume, Op 1
Die tote Stadt - Marietta's Lied (feat. Julius Rudel & Philharmonia Orchestra)
Die Agyptische Helena - opera in 2 acts Op.75 [rev. 1932-3] (feat. Julius Rudel, Kiri Te Kanawa & Philharmonia Orchestra)
Manon - Act 2 extract (feat. Philharmonia Orchestra, Julius Rudel & Nicolai Gedda)
