Y CyrffFormed 1983. Disbanded 1992
Y Cyrff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmg2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6b8fe82c-0bd7-4ab6-a3c1-3e7d92b2f767
Y Cyrff Biography (Wikipedia)
Y Cyrff (1984–1992; The Bodies) was a Welsh language indie band in the 1980s, initially formed at the Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy secondary school in Llanrwst, Conwy. The line-up included Mark Roberts, Barry Cawley, Dylan Hughes and Emyr Hughes. Emyr was later replaced by Paul Jones, and Hughes left to join Welsh punks Yr Anhrefn and Mark Kendall took Dylan's place. They performed on Welsh language television, and internationally, until they broke up in 1991. Afterwards, Roberts formed Catatonia, with Jones joining the band a while later. Cawley was also a guitar technician for the band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Y Cyrff Tracks
Sort by
Cymru, Lloegr A Llanrwst
Y Cyrff
Cymru, Lloegr A Llanrwst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Cymru, Lloegr A Llanrwst
Last played on
Anwybyddwch Ni
Y Cyrff
Anwybyddwch Ni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Anwybyddwch Ni
Last played on
Llawenydd Heb Ddiwedd
Y Cyrff
Llawenydd Heb Ddiwedd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Llawenydd Heb Ddiwedd
Last played on
Crafanc
Y Cyrff
Crafanc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Crafanc
Last played on
Colli Er Mwyn Ennill
Y Cyrff
Colli Er Mwyn Ennill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Colli Er Mwyn Ennill
Last played on
Pethau Achlysurol
Y Cyrff
Pethau Achlysurol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Pethau Achlysurol
Last played on
Yr Haint
Y Cyrff
Yr Haint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Yr Haint
Last played on
Hwyl Fawr Heulwen
Y Cyrff
Hwyl Fawr Heulwen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Hwyl Fawr Heulwen
Last played on
Y Cyfrifoldeb
Y Cyrff
Y Cyfrifoldeb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Y Cyfrifoldeb
Last played on
Ansicrwydd
Y Cyrff
Ansicrwydd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Ansicrwydd
Last played on
Defnyddia Fi
Y Cyrff
Defnyddia Fi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Defnyddia Fi
Last played on
Ar Goll
Y Cyrff
Ar Goll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Ar Goll
Last played on
Merch Sy' Byth Yn Gwenu
Y Cyrff
Merch Sy' Byth Yn Gwenu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Merch Sy' Byth Yn Gwenu
Last played on
Weithiau / Anadl
Y Cyrff
Weithiau / Anadl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmg2.jpglink
Weithiau / Anadl
Last played on
Y Cyrff Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist