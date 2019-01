Nat Pierce (né Nathaniel Pierce Blish Jr.; 16 July 1925 Somerville, Massachusetts – 10 June 1992 Los Angeles) was an American jazz pianist and prolific composer and arranger, perhaps best known for being pianist and arranger for the Woody Herman band from 1951 to 1955. Pieces by Pierce were predominantly created for use in big bands.

