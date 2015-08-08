Nat PierceBorn 16 July 1925. Died 10 June 1992
Nat Pierce (né Nathaniel Pierce Blish Jr.; 16 July 1925 Somerville, Massachusetts – 10 June 1992 Los Angeles) was an American jazz pianist and prolific composer and arranger, perhaps best known for being pianist and arranger for the Woody Herman band from 1951 to 1955. Pieces by Pierce were predominantly created for use in big bands.
Rosetta
The Sound Of Jazz, Henry “Red” Allen, Rex Stewart, Pee Wee Russell, Coleman Hawkins, Vic Dickenson, Nat Pierce, Danny Barker, Milt Hinton, Jo Jones & The Sound Of Jazz
Hallelujah Time
Carmen Leggio
Black Jack
Nat Pierce
One O' Clock Jump
Annie Ross
Pretty Little Girl
Nat Pierce
Opus de Funk and Blue Flame
Woody Herman
Piercin' Thu'
Nat Pierce
